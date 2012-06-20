KARACHI, June 20 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Genie unload Fertilizer n/a Star Masaya unload Rice n/a Rainbow unload Cement n/a Ocean Prince load Cement n/a Leopard-B load Containers n/a Ravel load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 72,386 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 16,316 n/a Import cargo 56,070 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)