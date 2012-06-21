KARACHI, June 21 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Genie unload Urea n/a Star Masaya unload Rice n/a Rainbow load Cement n/a Ocean Prince load Containers n/a Bellini load/unload Containers n/a Najran load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,925 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday, compared to 72,386 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 18,314 16,316 Import cargo 67,611 56,070 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)