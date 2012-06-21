KARACHI, June 21 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Genie unload
Urea n/a Star Masaya unload
Rice n/a Rainbow load
Cement n/a Ocean Prince load
Containers n/a Bellini load/unload
Containers n/a Najran load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,925 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday,
compared to 72,386 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 18,314 16,316
Import cargo 67,611 56,070
In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to
arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)