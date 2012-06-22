KARACHI, June 22 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload
Palm oil n/a Taipei unload
Urea n/a Star Masaya unload
Rice n/a Rainbow load
Cement n/a Ocean Prince load
Containers n/a Just Trader load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 117,313 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday,
compared to 85,925 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 31,561 18,314
Import cargo 85,752 67,611
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to sail and six
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)