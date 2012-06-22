KARACHI, June 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload Palm oil n/a Taipei unload Urea n/a Star Masaya unload Rice n/a Rainbow load Cement n/a Ocean Prince load Containers n/a Just Trader load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 117,313 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 85,925 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 31,561 18,314 Import cargo 85,752 67,611 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)