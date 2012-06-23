KARACHI, June 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor 11 unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Mega unload Urea n/a Star Masaya unload Chemicals n/a Sunrise Wisteria unload Rice n/a Rainbow load Cement n/a Ocean Prince load Containers n/a Taipei load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 67,958 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday, compared to 117,313 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Saturday Previous Export cargo 17,217 31,561 Import cargo 50,741 85,752 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)