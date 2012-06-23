KARACHI, June 23 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor 11 unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroad Mega unload
Urea n/a Star Masaya unload
Chemicals n/a Sunrise Wisteria unload
Rice n/a Rainbow load
Cement n/a Ocean Prince load
Containers n/a Taipei load/unload
Containers n/a Safmarine load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 67,958 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday,
compared to 117,313 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Saturday Previous
Export cargo 17,217 31,561
Import cargo 50,741 85,752
In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)