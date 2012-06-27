KARACHI, June 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Quetta unload Palm oil n/a Ginga Eagle unload Chemicals n/a Lady Fell unload Cement n/a Argent Daisy load G.Cargo n/a BBC Kosan load/unload Containers n/a Salta load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kolkata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 123,517 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, compared to 32,638 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 8,217 17,850 Import cargo 115,300 14,788 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)