KARACHI, June 28 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Brizo unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Lavender unload Chemical n/a Lady Fell unload Cement n/a Argent Daisy load G.Cargo n/a BBC Kosan load/unload Containers n/a Salta load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 25,542 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 123,517 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 2,454 8,217 Import cargo 23,088 115,300 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)