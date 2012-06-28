KARACHI, June 28 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Brizo unload
Palm oil n/a Bunga Lavender unload
Chemical n/a Lady Fell unload
Cement n/a Argent Daisy load
G.Cargo n/a BBC Kosan load/unload
Containers n/a Salta load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 25,542 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 123,517 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 2,454 8,217
Import cargo 23,088 115,300
In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
