KARACHI, June 29 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Braizo unload Palm oil n/a Bunga Lavender unload Chemicals n/a Norags Napa unload Containers n/a Beijing load/unload Containers n/a BBC Kosan load/unload Containers n/a APL Atlanta load/unload Containers n/a Salta load/unload Containers n/a Sanfrancisco load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 135,733 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 25,542 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 47,287 2,454 Import cargo 88,446 23,088 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and eight ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)