KARACHI, July 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Akaki unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Mega unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Cement n/a Salta load General Cargo n/a BBC Kosan load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Carolina load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 34,619 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 10,500 n/a Import cargo 24,119 n/a In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)