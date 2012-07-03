KARACHI, July 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Akaki unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Mega unload Cement n/a Salta load General Cargo n/a Seline load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 64,646 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 34,619 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo Nil 10,500 Import cargo 64,646 24,119 In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)