KARACHI, July 4 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroad Mega unload
Iron ore n/a Union Emma unload
Cement n/a Salta load
G.Cargo n/a Seline load/unload
Containers n/a Cyrus-1 load/unload
Containers n/a Al-Noof load/unload
Containers n/a M.Kalamata load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 84,402 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on
Wednesday, compared to 64,646 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wedneday Previous
Export cargo 26,424 Nil
Import cargo 57,978 64,646
In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived and six ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)