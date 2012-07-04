KARACHI, July 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Mega unload Iron ore n/a Union Emma unload Cement n/a Salta load G.Cargo n/a Seline load/unload Containers n/a Cyrus-1 load/unload Containers n/a Al-Noof load/unload Containers n/a M.Kalamata load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 84,402 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, compared to 64,646 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wedneday Previous Export cargo 26,424 Nil Import cargo 57,978 64,646 In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived and six ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)