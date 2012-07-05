KARACHI, July 5 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam II unload
Palm oil n/a Golden Dynasty unload
Iron ore n/a Union Emma unload
Cement n/a Salta load
Containers n/a Cryus-I load/unload
Containers n/a Verdi load/unload
Containers n/a Namibia load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 99,960 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday,
compared with 84,402 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 17,741 26,424
Import cargo 82,219 57,978
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and seven
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)