KARACHI, July 5 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam II unload Palm oil n/a Golden Dynasty unload Iron ore n/a Union Emma unload Cement n/a Salta load Containers n/a Cryus-I load/unload Containers n/a Verdi load/unload Containers n/a Namibia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 99,960 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday, compared with 84,402 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 17,741 26,424 Import cargo 82,219 57,978 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to sail and seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)