KARACHI, July 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Sea unload Chemicals n/a Siva Mumbai unload Cement n/a Salta load Containers n/a Cyrus-I load/unload Containers n/a Safmarine N load/unload Containers n/a Stx Rose load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 94,798 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday compared to 49,043 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Saturday Previous Export cargo 14,100 13,572 Import cargo 80,698 35,471 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)