KARACHI, July 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Mato unload Canola Seeds n/a Cape unload Chemicals n/a Bunga Laurel unload Cement n/a Salta load Containers n/a Jade load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 46,050 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 18,060 n/a Import cargo 27,990 n/a In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)