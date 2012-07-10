KARACHI, July 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Mako unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Dita unload Canola Seeds n/a Cape unload Chemicals n/a Kaimon Galaxy unload Cement n/a Salta load Containers n/a Maersk Georgia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 108,043 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 46,050 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 18,270 18,060 Import cargo 89,773 27,990 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)