KARACHI, July 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Mako unload Palm oil n/a STX Jaguar unload Canola Seeds n/a Cape unload Chemicals n/a Kaimon Galaxy unload Cement n/a Salta load Containers n/a Nedlloyed Drake load/unload Containers n/a Hanjin Elizabeth load/unload Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,133 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday, compared to 108,043 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 33,300 18,270 Import cargo 51,833 89,773 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)