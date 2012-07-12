KARACHI, July 12 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload
Palm oil n/a STX Jaguar unload
Canola Seeds n/a Cape unload
Chemical n/a Kaimon Galaxy unload
Cement n/a Salta load
Containers n/a Eiffel load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 116,077 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday,
compared to 85,133 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 30,471 33,300
Import cargo 85,606 51,833
In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and
six ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)