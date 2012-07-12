KARACHI, July 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor II unload Palm oil n/a STX Jaguar unload Canola Seeds n/a Cape unload Chemical n/a Kaimon Galaxy unload Cement n/a Salta load Containers n/a Eiffel load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 116,077 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday, compared to 85,133 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 30,471 33,300 Import cargo 85,606 51,833 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)