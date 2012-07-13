KARACHI, July 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Vermillion unload Palm oil n/a Argent Aster unload Cement n/a Salta load Containers n/a Hammonia Pacific load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 61,876 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday, compared to 116,077 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 14,430 30,471 Import cargo 47,446 85,606 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)