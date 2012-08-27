KARACHI, Aug 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload Corn n/a SFL Kent unload Rice n/a Outrivaling-2 load Cement n/a Pegauses load Containers n/a Heckor load/unload Containers n/a Jemima load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Georgia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,523 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 23,651 n/a Import cargo 56,872 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)