BRIEF-Oil India announces hydrocarbon discovery in the Baghjan Petroleum mining lease
* Says hydrocarbon discovery in the Baghjan petroleum mining lease (PML) in the upper Assam basin
KARACHI, Aug 27 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Karachi unload Corn n/a SFL Kent unload Rice n/a Outrivaling-2 load Cement n/a Pegauses load Containers n/a Heckor load/unload Containers n/a Jemima load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Georgia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 80,523 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 23,651 n/a Import cargo 56,872 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
* India's VLCC says acquisition of Vanity Cube Source text - (VLCC, a globally renowned brand in beauty and wellness industry, today announced its acquisition of Vanity Cube, one of the earliest entrants in the beauty-services-at-home segment, signaling its foray into the fast growing 'On-Demand Services' sector. To be rebranded VLCC Vanity Cube, the company currently offers beauty services at home to its customers in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.)