KARACHI, Sept 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Akaki unload Chemicals n/a Neworleans unload Corn n/a Anayan Naree load Cement n/a Pegasus load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 59,555 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 50,146 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 6,139 10,255 Import cargo 53,416 39,891 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)