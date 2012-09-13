KARACHI, Sept 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Crude oil n/a Arietes unload Corn n/a Anayan Naree nnload Containers n/a Strauss load/unload Contaienrs n/a Neworleans load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyed load/unload Containers n/a Merchant load/unload Containers n/a M.Kingston load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 53,802 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 18,748 n/a Import cargo 35,054 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)