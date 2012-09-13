KARACHI, Sept 13 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Crude oil n/a Arietes unload
Corn n/a Anayan Naree nnload
Containers n/a Strauss load/unload
Contaienrs n/a Neworleans load/unload
Containers n/a Nedlloyed load/unload
Containers n/a Merchant load/unload
Containers n/a M.Kingston load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 53,802 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 18,748 n/a
Import cargo 35,054 n/a
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived three ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
