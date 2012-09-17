KARACHI, Sept 17 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil 33,436 Genie unload
Chemicals 1,815 Harsanadi unload
Canola Seeds 15,121 Sonoma unload
Containers n/a Jade load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 54,438 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 3,686 n/a
Import cargo 50,752 n/a
In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived three ships sailed
In the next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)