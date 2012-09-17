KARACHI, Sept 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil 33,436 Genie unload Chemicals 1,815 Harsanadi unload Canola Seeds 15,121 Sonoma unload Containers n/a Jade load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 54,438 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 3,686 n/a Import cargo 50,752 n/a In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived three ships sailed In the next 24 hours, seven ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)