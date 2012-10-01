KARACHI, Oct 1 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Fertilizer n/a Dong Hai Tong unload
Chemicals n/a ZAO Galaxy unload
Furnace oil n/a Mire unload
Iron ore n/a Sea Cosmos unload
Containers n/a Lana load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 58,788 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 184 n/a
Import cargo 58,604 n/a
In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and three ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)