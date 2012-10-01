KARACHI, Oct 1 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Fertilizer n/a Dong Hai Tong unload Chemicals n/a ZAO Galaxy unload Furnace oil n/a Mire unload Iron ore n/a Sea Cosmos unload Containers n/a Lana load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 58,788 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 184 n/a Import cargo 58,604 n/a In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)