KARACHI, Oct 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Mari unload Chemicals n/a Nolo Wati unload Canola Seeds n/a Yasa Team unload Cement n/a Fisher-D load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 39,501 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 58,788 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 2,099 184 Import cargo 37,402 58,604 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)