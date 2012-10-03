KARACHI, Oct 3 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil 16,185 Ambelos unload Chemicals 1,175 Siva Mumbai unload Canola Seeds 8,193 Yasa Team unload Containers n/a Nedlloyd Drave load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kolkata load/unload Containers n/a Al Abdali load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,277 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 39,501 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 24,528 2,099 Import cargo 60,749 37,402 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)