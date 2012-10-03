KARACHI, Oct 3 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil 16,185 Ambelos unload
Chemicals 1,175 Siva Mumbai unload
Canola Seeds 8,193 Yasa Team unload
Containers n/a Nedlloyd Drave load/unload
Containers n/a Maersk Kolkata load/unload
Containers n/a Al Abdali load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 85,277 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 39,501 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 24,528 2,099
Import cargo 60,749 37,402
In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)