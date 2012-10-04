KARACHI, Oct 4 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Ambelos unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Canola Seeds n/a Yasa Team unload Containers n/a Puccini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 86,139 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 110,714 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 5,670 20,844 Import cargo 80,469 89,870 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)