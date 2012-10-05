KARACHI, Oct 5 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Chemicals n/a Bhairavi unload Canola Seeds n/a Yasa Team unload Containers n/a Mare Atlanticum load/unload Containers n/a Hammania load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 102,572 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 86,139 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 19,361 5,670 Import cargo 83,211 80,469 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)