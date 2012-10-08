KARACHI, Oct 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Urea n/a Ana Dorothea unload Wheat n/a Ocean Star load Cement n/a Thurgau load Containers n/a Lana load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Caroina load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 51,623 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 37,442 n/a Import cargo 14,181 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)