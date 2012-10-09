KARACHI, Oct 9 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Carbon oil n/a Arietis unload Urea n/a Ana Dorothea unload Wheat n/a Ocean Star load Cement n/a Thurgau load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 43,194 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 51,623 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 12,280 37,442 Import cargo 30,914 14,181 In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)