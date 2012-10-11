KARACHI, Oct 11 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Urea n/a Ana Dorothea unload Wheat n/a Ocean Star load Cement n/a Thrugau load Containers n/a Billini load/unload Containers n/a Nicolas Delmas load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 32,872 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 18,121 n/a Import cargo 14,751 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)