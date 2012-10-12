KARACHI, Oct 12 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Bow Sagami unload Urea n/a Ana Dorothea unload Wheat n/a Star Ocean load Cement n/a Thurgau load Containers n/a NYK Kai load/unload Containers n/a Lantau Arrow load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 56,659 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 32,872 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 21,130 18,121 Import cargo 35,529 14,751 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)