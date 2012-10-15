KARACHI, Oct 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Vermilion Energy unload Chemicals n/a Olivia unload Urea n/a Ana Dorothea unload Containers n/a Lana load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Georgia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 114,048 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 32,592 n/a Import cargo 81,456 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)