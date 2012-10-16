KARACHI, Oct 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Urea n/a Ana Dorothea unload Chemicals n/a As Olivia unload Containers n/a Lana load/unload Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 56,576 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 114,048 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 27,804 32,592 Import cargo 28,772 81,456 In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)