KARACHI, Oct 17 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Stolt Megami unload Fertilizer n/a Ana Dorothea unload Containers n/a Sealand Washington load/unload Containers n/a Nadlloyd Barentsz load/unload Containers n/a Deira load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 67,352 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 56,576 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 28,823 27,804 Import cargo 38,529 28,772 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and one ship sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)