KARACHI, Oct 18 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Urea n/a Ana Dorothea unload Rice n/a Infinite Wisdom load Containers n/a San Francisco load/unload Containers n/a N.Barentiz load/unload Containers n/a Dubai Express load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 81,258 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 67,352 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 19,698 28,823 Import cargo 61,560 38,529 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)