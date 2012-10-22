KARACHI, Oct 22 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Palm oil n/a Bow Line unload
Palm oil n/a Global Peace unload
Urea n/a Ana Dorothea unload
Rice n/a Infinite Wisdom load
Containers n/a Maersk Utah load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 34,913 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Monday Previous
Export cargo 15,936 n/a
Import cargo 18,977 n/a
In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)