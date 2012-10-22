KARACHI, Oct 22 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Bow Line unload Palm oil n/a Global Peace unload Urea n/a Ana Dorothea unload Rice n/a Infinite Wisdom load Containers n/a Maersk Utah load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 34,913 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday. Cargo handling in tonnes Monday Previous Export cargo 15,936 n/a Import cargo 18,977 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)