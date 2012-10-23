KARACHI, Oct 23 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Bow Line unload Palm oil n/a Global Peace unload Canola Seeds n/a King Coal unload Rice n/a Infinite Wisdom load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 33,589 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 34,913 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 1,200 15,936 Import cargo 32,389 18,977 In the past 24 hours, one ship arrived. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)