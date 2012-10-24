KARACHI, Oct 24 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Olympic Spirit unload Palm oil n/a Global Peace unload Palm oll n/a Bow Lion unload Canola Seeds n/a King Coal unload Rice n/a Infinite Wisdom load Containers n/a Nedlloyed Tasman load/unload Containers n/a Mozart load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 117,083 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 33,589 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 26,741 1,200 Import cargo 90,342 32,389 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)