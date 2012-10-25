KARACHI, Oct 25 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Olympic Spirit unload Palm oil n/a Peace Global unload Palm oil n/a Cape Bank unload Palm oil n/a Genuine Galaxy unload Canola Seeds n/a King Coal unload Chemicals n/a Igloo Hav unload Rice n/a Infinity Wisdom load Containers n/a Tasman load/unload Containers n/a Mozart load/unload Containers n/a Verdi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 89,499 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 117,083 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 22,019 26,741 Import cargo 67,480 90,342 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and five ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)