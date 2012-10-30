UPDATE 4-Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE sever ties with Qatar over "terrorism"
* Egypt accuses Qatar of plan to sow discord (Adds market reaction in last paragraph)
KARACHI, Oct 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Qubaa unload Coal n/a Imperial unload Chemicals n/a Argent Hibicus unload Steel Coil n/a Helios Triumph unload Rice n/a Friendship load Cement n/a Fiesta load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 59,907 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 1,283 n/a Import cargo 58,624 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)
TOKYO, June 5 Japan's JERA Co, the world's biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), said on Monday it has been informed by Qatargas that there will be no impact on LNG supplies after several Middle East countries cut ties with Qatar.