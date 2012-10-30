KARACHI, Oct 30 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Qubaa unload Coal n/a Imperial unload Chemicals n/a Argent Hibicus unload Steel Coil n/a Helios Triumph unload Rice n/a Friendship load Cement n/a Fiesta load The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 59,907 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 1,283 n/a Import cargo 58,624 n/a In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)