KARACHI, Oct 31 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Chemicals n/a Argent Hibicus unload Rice n/a Friendship load Cement n/a Fiesta load G.Cargo n/a Changan load/unload Containers n/a Hanjin Venezia load/unload Containers n/a Al-Mutanabbi load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 103,617 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 59,907 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 21,793 1,283 Import cargo 81,824 58,624 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)