KARACHI, Nov 1 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload LPG n/a Gas Flixir unload Steel n/a Mana Deepa unload Rice n/a Friendship load Cement n/a Fiesta load G.Cargo n/a Changan load/unload Containers n/a Rossini load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 32,133 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 103,617 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 15,798 21,793 Import cargo 16,335 81,824 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)