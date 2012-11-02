KARACHI, Nov 2 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Euro Sea unload Chemicals n/a Harsanad unload Steel Scrape n/a Conti Saphir unload Rice n/a Friendship load Cement n/a Fiesta load G.Cargo n/a Changan load/unload Containers n/a Hammonia load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 70,267 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 32,133 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 20,167 15,798 Import cargo 50,100 16,335 In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)