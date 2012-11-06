KARACHI, Nov 6 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Sea unload Soyabeen n/a Dai Sunrise unload Steel Scrape n/a Mana Deepa unload Cement n/a DV Vatana load Coal n/a Double Prosperity unload Wheat n/a Beagle-III load Containers n/a Juli Delmas load/unload Containers n/a Iron Butterfly load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 45,216 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 15,204 n/a Import cargo 30,012 n/a In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, six ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)