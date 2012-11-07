KARACHI, Nov 7 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Soyabeen n/a Doung Sunrise unload
Palm oil 17,041 Chemroad Sea unload
Chemicals 3,752 Clipper Hermud unload
Steel n/a Maha Deepa unload
Wheat n/a Beagle-II load
Cement n/a DN Vatan load
Rice n/a Phutia load
Coal 13,598 Alican Bey unload
Containers n/a Nedlloyd Hudsun load/unload
Containers n/a Abu Dahbi load/unload
Containers n/a MaersK Kingston load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 118,850 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 45,216 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 39,088 15,204
Import cargo 79,762 30,012
In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived and two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to sail and five
ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)