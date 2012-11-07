KARACHI, Nov 7 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Soyabeen n/a Doung Sunrise unload Palm oil 17,041 Chemroad Sea unload Chemicals 3,752 Clipper Hermud unload Steel n/a Maha Deepa unload Wheat n/a Beagle-II load Cement n/a DN Vatan load Rice n/a Phutia load Coal 13,598 Alican Bey unload Containers n/a Nedlloyd Hudsun load/unload Containers n/a Abu Dahbi load/unload Containers n/a MaersK Kingston load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 118,850 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 45,216 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 39,088 15,204 Import cargo 79,762 30,012 In the past 24 hours, six ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to sail and five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)