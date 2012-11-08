KARACHI, Nov 8 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Coal n/a Alican Bey unload Chemicals n/a Double Prosperity unlaod Chemicals n/a Clipper Hermud unlaod Palm oil n/a Chemroad Sea unload Steel n/a Maha Deepa unload Cement n/a DN Vatan load Wheat n/a Beagle-II load Rice n/a Phutia load Containers n/a Strauss load/unload Containers n/a Maersk Kingston load/unload Containers n/a Abu Dhabi load/unload Containers n/a Leopard-B load/unload Containers n/a N.Hudson load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 69,794 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 118,850 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 33,018 39,088 Import cargo 36,776 79,762 In the past 24 hours, two ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)