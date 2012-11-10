KARACHI, Nov 10 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Salam-II unload Wheat n/a Beagle-II unload Rice n/a Phutia load Cement n/a Leopard-B losd Steel n/a Maha Deepa load/unload Containers n/a Lantau Arrow load/unload Containers n/a Jade load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 101,583 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Saturday. Cargo handling in tonnes Saturday Previous Export cargo 31,502 n/a Import cargo 70,081 n/a In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, two ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)