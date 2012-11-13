KARACHI, Nov 13 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Crude oil n/a Arietis unload Palm oil n/a Argent Gerbera unload Chemicals n/a Lady Elena unload Canola Seeds n/a Cos Glory unload Rice n/a Phutai load Cement n/a Leo Prad-B load Containers n/a Nasico Eagle load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 40,812 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday compared to 58,712 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Tuesday Previous Export cargo 2,489 10,786 Import cargo 38,323 47,926 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)