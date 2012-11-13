KARACHI, Nov 13 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Crude oil n/a Arietis unload
Palm oil n/a Argent Gerbera unload
Chemicals n/a Lady Elena unload
Canola Seeds n/a Cos Glory unload
Rice n/a Phutai load
Cement n/a Leo Prad-B load
Containers n/a Nasico Eagle load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 40,812 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Tuesday
compared to 58,712 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Tuesday Previous
Export cargo 2,489 10,786
Import cargo 38,323 47,926
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived and four ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, five ships are expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)