KARACHI, Nov 14 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload
Palm oil n/a Fuji Galaxy unload
Canola Seeds n/a Cos Glory unload
Cement n/a Leo Pard-B load
Contianers n/a Nasico Eagle load/unload
Containers n/a Nedlloyed Drake load/unload
Containers n/a Najran load/unload
Containers n/a Sealand Michigan load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 97,717 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday
compared to 40,812 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Wednesday Previous
Export cargo 30,347 2,489
Import cargo 67,370 38,323
In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived three ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)