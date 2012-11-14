KARACHI, Nov 14 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Palm oil n/a Fuji Galaxy unload Canola Seeds n/a Cos Glory unload Cement n/a Leo Pard-B load Contianers n/a Nasico Eagle load/unload Containers n/a Nedlloyed Drake load/unload Containers n/a Najran load/unload Containers n/a Sealand Michigan load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 97,717 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday compared to 40,812 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Wednesday Previous Export cargo 30,347 2,489 Import cargo 67,370 38,323 In the past 24 hours, five ships arrived three ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)