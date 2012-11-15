KARACHI, Nov 15 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload Palm oil n/a Fuji Galaxy unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Canola Seeds n/a Cos Glory unload Cement n/a Leo Pord-B load Project Cargo n/a Rosario load/unload Containers n/a Nasico Eagle load/unload Containers n/a Chopin load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,063 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday compared to 97,717 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Thursday Previous Export cargo 12,190 30,347 Import cargo 62,873 67,370 In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)