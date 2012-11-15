KARACHI, Nov 15 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Diesel oil n/a Al-Soor-II unload
Palm oil n/a Fuji Galaxy unload
Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload
Canola Seeds n/a Cos Glory unload
Cement n/a Leo Pord-B load
Project Cargo n/a Rosario load/unload
Containers n/a Nasico Eagle load/unload
Containers n/a Chopin load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 75,063 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Thursday
compared to 97,717 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Thursday Previous
Export cargo 12,190 30,347
Import cargo 62,873 67,370
In the past 24 hours, three ships arrived and four ships
sailed. In the next 24 hours, four ships are expected to
arrive.
(Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)