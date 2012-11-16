KARACHI, Nov 16 Following is the berthing
schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim:
Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload
Furnace oil n/a Olympic Spirit-II unload
Palm oil n/a Chemroad Quest unload
Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload
Canola Seeds n/a Cos Glory unload
Cement n/a Leopard-B load
Containers n/a Saigon Express load/unload
Containers n/a City of Beijing load/unload
The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 102,880 tonnes of
cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday
compared to 75,063 tonnes in the previous 24 hours.
Cargo handling in tonnes
Friday Previous
Export cargo 20,647 12,190
Import cargo 82,233 62,873
In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived two ships sailed.
In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and three
ships are expected to arrive.
