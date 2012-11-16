KARACHI, Nov 16 Following is the berthing schedule of major vessels loading and unloading at Port Qasim: Commodity Tonnes/TEUs Ship Load/Unload Furnace oil n/a Olympic Spirit-II unload Palm oil n/a Chemroad Quest unload Chemicals n/a Harsanadi unload Canola Seeds n/a Cos Glory unload Cement n/a Leopard-B load Containers n/a Saigon Express load/unload Containers n/a City of Beijing load/unload The Port Qasim Authority said it handled 102,880 tonnes of cargo during the last 24 hours to 8 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Friday compared to 75,063 tonnes in the previous 24 hours. Cargo handling in tonnes Friday Previous Export cargo 20,647 12,190 Import cargo 82,233 62,873 In the past 24 hours, four ships arrived two ships sailed. In the next 24 hours, one ship is expected to sail and three ships are expected to arrive. (Compiled by the Karachi newsroom)